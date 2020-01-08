A decaying mansion that was once Coco Chanel's 'love nest' is about to become a luxury hotel. Take a look inside the Scottish estate where the iconic designer once hosted Winston Churchill.

Roland Schoor/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images; AndyB/Flicker; Taylor Borden/Business Insider The design of Chanel’s iconic tweed suits was inspired by fishing and hunting outfits Grosvenor wore at Rosehall.

Scottish tourists will soon have the opportunity to spend the night in a mansion designed by famed French fashion designer Coco Chanel, according to The Times.

The 700-acre property, called Rosehall Estate, was the summer home and “love nest” of Chanel and Hugh “Bendor” Grosvenor in the 1920s, Harper’s Bazaar reported in 2015. Chanel reportedly hated the interior of the house and redesigned it with colours and wallpapers inspired by those in her chic Paris apartment.

The rustic manor eventually grew on the French fashion designer. The design of Chanel’s iconic tweed suits was even inspired by fishing and hunting outfits Grosvenor wore at Rosehall, according to the National Records of Scotland.

The estate has been abandoned for 52 years, but photos of its interior reveal that touches of Chanel’s iconic design remain. Keep reading for a look inside the famed manor.

Coco Chanel spent several summers in the 1920s at Rosehall Estate with her lover, Hugh “Bendor” Grosvenor, the second Duke of Westminster.

Roland Schoor/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Early undated photo of French fashion designer Coco Chanel.

The couple hosted several well known visitors at their “love nest,” including future prime minister Winston Churchill.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images On right, Winston Churchill (1874-1965) accompanied by his son Randolph (1911-1968) and Coco Chanel (1883-1971) at a meet of the Duke of Westminster’s boar hounds, the ‘Mimizan Hunt’ near Dampierre, northern France.

The estate is located in the Scottish Highlands, less than a two hour drive from Inverness.

Google Maps

The original house was built in the early 1800s and rebuilt after a fire burned it down.

The home has 22 rooms …

… spread across two stories.

The home has sat vacant since 1967 …

… but some of Chanel’s unique interior designs can still be seen.

Some of the walls are painted in Chanel’s signature tone of beige.

The French fashion designer had these wallpapers handprinted for the house, inspired by those in her Paris apartment.

In that space, Chanel opted for ornate furnishings in dark tones.

KAMMERMAN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Coco Chanel in her apartment on Cambon street in Paris.



Remnants of similarly ornate furnishings …

… and lighting fixtures can still be seen at Rosehall Estate.

However, there is widespread dry rot.

Still, the house is considered a historic landmark in Scotland.

It’s believed to be the only building Chanel ever designed in the United Kingdom.

Even the bathroom may have historic significance. Rosehall is believed to have been home to Scotland’s first bidet.

Despite her attention to detail inside the main house, Chanel likely spent most of her time at Rosehall outside.

During an October 1927 visit to another Scottish estate with Chanel, Winston Churchill wrote in a letter to his wife that the French fashion designer “fishes from morning till night, and in two months has killed 50 salmon.”

The couple primarily used Rosehall as a sporting lodge for hunting and fishing.

Churchill wrote during a May 1927 visit to Rosehall, “This is a very agreeable house in a Highland valley. Well-equipped with salmon, trout and snipe. The air is most exhilarating, keen and yet caressing. It is quite different to England. Coco got three fish yesterday.”

Tourists might soon have the opportunity to go fishing at Rosehall, too. The Scottish estate was finally purchased by an undisclosed buyer with plans to convert it into a boutique hotel, after the home sat for more than four years on the market with an asking price of £3 million ($US3.94 million).

