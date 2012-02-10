HOUSE OF THE DAY: Coco Chanel's Summer Home On The French Riviera Is On Sale For $50 Million

Meredith Galante
coco chanel $50 million french mansionCoco Chanel’s summer home on the French Riviera.

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

The French Riviera summer home of Coco Chanel has hit the market for a whopping $50 million (via Curbed).Famed architect Robert Streitz designed the residence for Mademoiselle Chanel and the Duke of Westminster. The pair kept the home as their French residence from 1929 to 1953.

The home is located on the heights of La Toracca, with sea views over Menton on the east side, the sea to the south and some views to Monaco in the west.

The house itself features seven bedrooms, most of which are suites.

The listing admits the house needs some restoration and renovation, but with the history it has, that large price tag is understandable.

Besides Chanel, the house was a “social destination” of Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, the Duke of Windsor, Noel Coward, Aristotle Onassis, Greta Garbo, Rose Kennedy, as well as Graham Sutherland, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, Konrad Adenauer, Anthony Eden, and Paul Reynaud. 

Welcome to the estate of Mademoiselle Chanel

Where the views are breathtaking

The kitchen is plain, but very cozy

Lots of antique touches

This is the main living area of the villa

The master bedroom truly looks fit for a Duke

The wall paper is a little funky, but you can tell how large the room is

We can imagine Chanel getting ready in this bathroom

The den has classic wood paneling

We love the ornate fireplace

The dining room is classy, yet simple

The gardens are a great place to take a stroll

We love the landscaping and the stone walkway

Another view of the house

It could be the perfect summer getaway

Looking for a winter vacation home?

