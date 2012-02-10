HOUSE OF THE DAY: Coco Chanel's Summer Home On The French Riviera Is On Sale For $50 Million

Coco Chanel’s summer home on the French Riviera.

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

The French Riviera summer home of Coco Chanel has hit the market for a whopping $50 million (via Curbed).Famed architect Robert Streitz designed the residence for Mademoiselle Chanel and the Duke of Westminster. The pair kept the home as their French residence from 1929 to 1953.



The home is located on the heights of La Toracca, with sea views over Menton on the east side, the sea to the south and some views to Monaco in the west.

The house itself features seven bedrooms, most of which are suites.

The listing admits the house needs some restoration and renovation, but with the history it has, that large price tag is understandable.

Besides Chanel, the house was a “social destination” of Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, the Duke of Windsor, Noel Coward, Aristotle Onassis, Greta Garbo, Rose Kennedy, as well as Graham Sutherland, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, Konrad Adenauer, Anthony Eden, and Paul Reynaud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.