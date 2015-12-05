Two London drink makers are selling cocktails made from human tears

Bompass & Parr Sam Bompass and Harry Parr, the brains behind the tear-filled bitter.

Sam Bompass and Harry Parr are the names behind some of the most bizarre culinary creations in London, such as breathable alcohol, and a drinkable “whiskey tornado.”

But the pair, who own culinary events group Bompass & Parr, are now pushing the boundaries in multi-sensory experiences by allowing customers to drink pasteurised human tears in a cocktail of spirits, herbs, and spices.

Bompass & Parr will be hosting a £25 workshop where visitors can have their own tears extracted and added to bottles of bitter.

According to their website, there are three types of tears; basal, reflex and psychic tears. The tears will be extracted using a number of methods, including massage and menthol, and then left to distil in a bottle of high-proof spirit, along with herbs and spices of your choice.

It doesn’t stop there, though. The unusual event will also be raising awareness of “ornamental hair work,” as visitors part with their locks which will then be placed in a vial to accompany your two bottles of tear-filled cocktails. What more could your loved ones want for Christmas?

The workshop will be held on December 15 at the company’s British Museum of Food in London’s Borough Market at 7 p.m.

