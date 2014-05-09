If You Mixed All Of The Cocktails In The World Together, This Is What Would Be In It

Visual data guru Seth Kadish has a new post up at his Vizual Statistix blog showing the data you’d get if you poured every drink in the world into one big glass.

He used the 1,500 recipes in Paul Knorr’s Big Bad-Arse Book of Cocktails, added up the drinks’ components (measured in parts) and divided by 1,500 to get the average composition.

The results: 7.2% would have vodka, 5.2% gin, 4.4% orange juice, and 3.6% cream. Twelve per cent would have a splash of lime or grenadine (though presumably less lime new given the massive shortage). Just 17% would be served on the rocks.

The “mystery mixture” is actually everything too small to register more than 1%, like beer, coke and juices.

Check it out:

