14 Bars That Every Cocktail Lover Needs To Visit At Least Once

Every year the New Orleans Culinary and Cultural Preservation Society holds a premier cocktail festival — called the ‘Tales of the Cocktail’ — to determine the best bars, bartenders, and products in the business.
It’s basically a five day shmooze-fest, “education event”, and show case for the brightest minds in the business,e from bar owners to mixologists.
So they know their stuff.
This year they handed out awards for categories ranging from World’s Best Drink Selection to Best American Hotel Bar.
We’ve collected those winners for you here, so check out their offerings for yourself.
Where is it: London
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Langahm Martini (Tanqueray No, Ten, Artesian Vermouth) Between the Sheets (Remy Martin VSOP, Plantatian 3 Stars, Triple sec, Lemon)
- Love & Death (Bulleit Rye, Verjus, Vermouth, Bitters)
- What is Agugu?! (Don Julio, Mezcal, Chipotle, Xocolatl, Golden Nugget)
Price range: $US14.22 - 27.60 (£8.50 - £16.50)
Where is it: Edinburgh, Scotland
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- The Front Page Cocktail (Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Campari, Créme de Cacao, Amaro, Chocolate)
- Death Lends A Hand (RinQuinQuin Peach Aperitif, Oragne Colombo Aperitif, Peychaud's Bitters, Champagne)
- A Woman of Paris (Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, Kirsch, Kümmel, Homemade Grenadine)
- The Forgotten Diaspora (Moneky Shoulder Whiskey, Myers's Rum, Amer Picon, Cocchi Americano)
Price range: $10.04 - $14.22 (£6 - £8.50)
Where is it: Munich, Germany
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Swimming Pool (Vodka, light rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao) - which was created here
- Flying Kangaroo (similar except Galliano and orange juice, instead of Blue Curacao)
Price range:
Menu not listed online, but reviews say 'pricey'.
Where is it: Singapore.
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Whore's Bath (42 Below Manuka Honey vodka, Ume shu plum wine, fresh lemon, and pear liquor)
- Corpse Reviver #2 (Lillet Blanc, Cointreau, lemon and absinthe)
Price range: $18 - $US19 (but no menu on their official site)
Where is it: New York City, New York
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Cross Punch Bowl (pineapple-infused Pisco Portón, lemon, chamomile, nutmeg)
- Childhood Nemesis (Hop-infused dark rum, oloroso sherry, ginger, vanilla, lemon, Dead Rabbit Orinoco Bitters)
- Independence Day (Mordain Poitín, Pernod Absinthe, mint, vanilla, pistachio, eucalyptus, fresh cream)
Price: $14
Where is it: San Francisco, California
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Mission Dolores (Atlantico white rum, Amaro Montenegro, cocoa butter, basil, plum, lime, tonic)
- City Lights (Ford's gin, Dolin blanc vermouth, Linie aquavit, strawberry, shortbread)Alcatraz (Four Roses small batch bourbon, apple, lavender, kombu, horseradish)
Price range: $US12
Where is it: New York City, New York
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Sons of Liberty (Bourbon, apple brandy, earl grey, luzardo amaro abano, lemon, black pepper)
- Red Light (Nicaraguan rum, aquavit, campari, velvet falernum, vanilla, grapefruit, lime, wormwood bitters)
- All Betz Are Off (London dry gin, black pepper, Demerara, celery bitters and grapefruit bitters)
Price: $US8-16
Where is it: San Diego, California
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Scottish Breakfast (Scotch, apple brandy, cream, maple & cinnamon)
- Rye Maple Fizz (Rye whiskey, fresh lemon juice, maple, bitters, egg white, seltzer and cinnamon)
- Casual Encounter (London dry gin, organic strawberries and housemade rose petal soda)
Prices: $US8-10
Where is it: Chicago, Illinois
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Three Dots And A Dash (Aged rhum agricole, Guyanese rum, honey, Falernum, lime, allspice, Angostura bitters)
- Jet Pilot (Dark jamaican rum, Gold Dominican rum, Overproof rum, lime, cinnamon, grapefruit, Falernum, Absinthe, Angostura bitters)
- Don't Touch My Bikini (Genever, coconut, lime, hellfire shrub, Angostrua bitters)
Price range: $US13
Where is it: London
Cocktails that caught our eye:
- Time, Space & Honey (Grey Goose, Parsnip, Honey, Champagne)
- Missionary Downfall (Banks Rum, pineapple, peach, lime, mint, honey)
- Between The Sheets (Remy Martin VSOP, Plantation 3 Stars, Triple Sec, lemon)
Price range:
$14.22 - 27.60 (£8.50 - £16.50)
