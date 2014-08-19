14 Bars That Every Cocktail Lover Needs To Visit At Least Once

Dead Rabbit ‘Goin’ Ballistic in the Financial District’ cocktail competition at Dead Rabbit, May 2014

Every year the New Orleans Culinary and Cultural Preservation Society holds a premier cocktail festival — called the ‘Tales of the Cocktail’ — to determine the best bars, bartenders, and products in the business.

It’s basically a five day shmooze-fest, “education event”, and show case for the brightest minds in the business,e from bar owners to mixologists.

So they know their stuff.

This year they handed out awards for categories ranging from World’s Best Drink Selection to Best American Hotel Bar.

We’ve collected those winners for you here, so check out their offerings for yourself.

