14 Bars That Every Cocktail Lover Needs To Visit At Least Once

Linette Lopez, Elena Holodny
Dead RabbitDead Rabbit‘Goin’ Ballistic in the Financial District’ cocktail competition at Dead Rabbit, May 2014

Every year the New Orleans Culinary and Cultural Preservation Society holds a premier cocktail festival — called the ‘Tales of the Cocktail’ — to determine the best bars, bartenders, and products in the business.

It’s basically a five day shmooze-fest, “education event”, and show case for the brightest minds in the business,e from bar owners to mixologists.

So they know their stuff.

This year they handed out awards for categories ranging from World’s Best Drink Selection to Best American Hotel Bar.

We’ve collected those winners for you here, so check out their offerings for yourself.

Best International Hotel Bar: The Artesian at the Langham

Where is it: London

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Langahm Martini (Tanqueray No, Ten, Artesian Vermouth) Between the Sheets (Remy Martin VSOP, Plantatian 3 Stars, Triple sec, Lemon)
  • Love & Death (Bulleit Rye, Verjus, Vermouth, Bitters)
  • What is Agugu?! (Don Julio, Mezcal, Chipotle, Xocolatl, Golden Nugget)

Price range: $US14.22 - 27.60 (£8.50 - £16.50)

Best International Restaurant Bar: The Bon Vivant

Where is it: Edinburgh, Scotland

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • The Front Page Cocktail (Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Campari, Créme de Cacao, Amaro, Chocolate)
  • Death Lends A Hand (RinQuinQuin Peach Aperitif, Oragne Colombo Aperitif, Peychaud's Bitters, Champagne)
  • A Woman of Paris (Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, Kirsch, Kümmel, Homemade Grenadine)
  • The Forgotten Diaspora (Moneky Shoulder Whiskey, Myers's Rum, Amer Picon, Cocchi Americano)

Price range: $10.04 - $14.22 (£6 - £8.50)

Best International High-Volume Cocktail Bar: Schumann's

Where is it: Munich, Germany

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Swimming Pool (Vodka, light rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, Blue Curacao) - which was created here
  • Flying Kangaroo (similar except Galliano and orange juice, instead of Blue Curacao)

Price range:

Menu not listed online, but reviews say 'pricey'.

Best New International Cocktail Bar: White Lyan

Where is it:London

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Lyan Club Cocktail (Mr Lyan Gin, tumeric and red apple shrub, soda)
  • Lada Lada (Tequila, smoke, elderflower, and lager syrup)
  • Moby Dick Sazerac (Mr Lyan Rye, Peychaud's ambergris, absinthe rice)

Prices:
$10.04 - $US15.06 (£6 - £9)

Best International Cocktail Bar: 28 HongKong Street

Where is it: Singapore.

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Whore's Bath (42 Below Manuka Honey vodka, Ume shu plum wine, fresh lemon, and pear liquor)
  • Corpse Reviver #2 (Lillet Blanc, Cointreau, lemon and absinthe)

Price range: $18 - $US19 (but no menu on their official site)

World's Best Cocktail Menu: The Aviary

Where is it: Chicago, Illinois

Cocktails that caught our eyes:

  • El Diablo (Creme de cassis, ginger beer, tequila)
  • Truffle (campari, sweet vermouth, gin)
  • Ginger (Peychaud's, shiso, fingerlime, vodka)

Prices: $14 - $US28

World's Best Drinks Selection: The Dead Rabbit

Where is it: New York City, New York
Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Cross Punch Bowl (pineapple-infused Pisco Portón, lemon, chamomile, nutmeg)
  • Childhood Nemesis (Hop-infused dark rum, oloroso sherry, ginger, vanilla, lemon, Dead Rabbit Orinoco Bitters)
  • Independence Day (Mordain Poitín, Pernod Absinthe, mint, vanilla, pistachio, eucalyptus, fresh cream)

Price: $14

Best American Bar Team: Trick Dog

Where is it: San Francisco, California

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Mission Dolores (Atlantico white rum, Amaro Montenegro, cocoa butter, basil, plum, lime, tonic)
  • City Lights (Ford's gin, Dolin blanc vermouth, Linie aquavit, strawberry, shortbread)Alcatraz (Four Roses small batch bourbon, apple, lavender, kombu, horseradish)

Price range: $US12

Best American Hotel Bar: Clyde Common

Where is it: Portland, Oregon

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Old Brixton (Jamaican rum, lime, pineapple, Demerara, grapefruit peel)
  • Barrel Aged Negroni (gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, aged for two months in a bourbon whiskey barrel)

Price range: $8-12

Best American Restaurant Bar: The NoMad

Where is it: New York City, New York
Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Sons of Liberty (Bourbon, apple brandy, earl grey, luzardo amaro abano, lemon, black pepper)
  • Red Light (Nicaraguan rum, aquavit, campari, velvet falernum, vanilla, grapefruit, lime, wormwood bitters)
  • All Betz Are Off (London dry gin, black pepper, Demerara, celery bitters and grapefruit bitters)

Price: $US8-16

Best American High-Volume Cocktail Bar: Polite Provisions

Where is it: San Diego, California

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Scottish Breakfast (Scotch, apple brandy, cream, maple & cinnamon)
  • Rye Maple Fizz (Rye whiskey, fresh lemon juice, maple, bitters, egg white, seltzer and cinnamon)
  • Casual Encounter (London dry gin, organic strawberries and housemade rose petal soda)

Prices: $US8-10

Best New American Cocktail Bar: Three Dots and a Dash

Where is it: Chicago, Illinois

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Three Dots And A Dash (Aged rhum agricole, Guyanese rum, honey, Falernum, lime, allspice, Angostura bitters)
  • Jet Pilot (Dark jamaican rum, Gold Dominican rum, Overproof rum, lime, cinnamon, grapefruit, Falernum, Absinthe, Angostura bitters)
  • Don't Touch My Bikini (Genever, coconut, lime, hellfire shrub, Angostrua bitters)

Price range: $US13

Best American Cocktail Bar: The Dead Rabbit

Where is it: New York City, New York
Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Cross Punch Bowl (pineapple-infused Pisco Portón, lemon, chamomile, nutmeg)
  • Childhood Nemesis (Hop-infused dark rum, oloroso sherry, ginger, vanilla, lemon, Dead Rabbit Orinoco Bitters)
  • Independence Day (Mordain Poitín, Pernod Absinthe, mint, vanilla, pistachio, eucalyptus, fresh cream)

Price: $14

World's Best Bar: The Artesian at the Langham

Where is it: London

Cocktails that caught our eye:

  • Time, Space & Honey (Grey Goose, Parsnip, Honey, Champagne)
  • Missionary Downfall (Banks Rum, pineapple, peach, lime, mint, honey)
  • Between The Sheets (Remy Martin VSOP, Plantation 3 Stars, Triple Sec, lemon)

Price range:
$14.22 - 27.60 (£8.50 - £16.50)

But if you're looking for something a little less high-end, you can check out...

The Most Obnoxious Wall Street Bars Of 2014 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.