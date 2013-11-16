Cockroaches are gross, harmful to your health, and just, well, gross. Did I mention they’re gross?

“If a cockroach is in a sewer and then 10 minutes later is on a lunch counter in a restaurant, you can imagine that it’s transferring some pretty nasty things from one place to another,” Dr. Jim Fredericks of the National Pest Management Association tells us.

So, how do you keep your home free of cockroaches? And can cockroaches really survive a nuclear attack? Pest expert Dr. Jim Fredericks explains below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by William Wei and Kamelia Angelova. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser

