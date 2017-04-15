Step inside the cockpits of these iconic aircraft

With so many photos of the latest high-tech aeroplanes in various air forces, it’s sometimes refreshing to step back and see images of the pioneering aircraft that led the way.

The following pictures from Donald Nijboer and Dan Patterson, “Fighting Cockpits: In the Pilot’s Seat of Great Military Aircraft from World War I to Today” does just that by placing the reader inside the cockpit of these incredible machines.

The following images beautifully demonstrate how aircraft cockpits have changed from World War I biplanes to the super advanced F-22 Raptor.

All photos are published with permission.

