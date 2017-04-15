Step inside the cockpits of these iconic aircraft

With so many photos of the latest high-tech aeroplanes in various air forces, it’s sometimes refreshing to step back and see images of the pioneering aircraft that led the way.
The following pictures from Donald Nijboer and Dan Patterson, “Fighting Cockpits: In the Pilot’s Seat of Great Military Aircraft from World War I to Today” does just that by placing the reader inside the cockpit of these incredible machines.
The following images beautifully demonstrate how aircraft cockpits have changed from World War I biplanes to the super advanced F-22 Raptor.
All photos are published with permission.
This Royal Aircraft Factory S.E.5a Scout is housed at the French Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace. It was a biplane used for maintaining air superiority.
The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is home to the impeccably preserved Bristol F.2B, a two-seater biplane used as a fighter and for reconnaissance.
The Canada Aviation and Space Museum also houses the only surviving instance of the AEG G.IV, a World War I German bomber.
An original and combat used Supermarine Spitfire Mk Vc, from the Royal Australian Air Force, is housed at the National Museum of the US Air Force. The plane dates back to use in World War II.
The National Air Force Museum of Canada houses a Handley Page Halifax Mk VII Royal Air Force plane, which was shot down April 23, 1945.
The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center has a Heinkel He 219 A-2/R4. The Heinkel was a later stage German night fighter.
Introduced in 1976, the McDonnell Douglas F-15A has been part of the US Air Force's drive to maintain air superiority. This aircraft is on display at the National Museum of the US Air Force.
Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor is the most advanced fighter jet currently in service with the US Air Force.
