Cockfighting Bird Armed With Knife Stabs Gambler To Death

While attending an illegal cockfight in Kern County, Calif., Jose Luis Ochoa was stabbed to death by a blade attached to one of the fighting roosters, according to The Californian.An autopsy Wednesday revealed that the accidental death was caused by an injury to Ochoa’s right calf, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The victim had previously been fined $370 for his involvement in a cockfighting ring.
