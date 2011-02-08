Cockfighting Bird Armed With Knife Stabs Gambler To Death

Photo: Flickr

While attending an illegal cockfight in Kern County, Calif., Jose Luis Ochoa was stabbed to death by a blade attached to one of the fighting roosters, according to The Californian.An autopsy Wednesday revealed that the accidental death was caused by an injury to Ochoa’s right calf, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Department news release.



The victim had previously been fined $370 for his involvement in a cockfighting ring.

