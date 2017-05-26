Cochlear is switching to artificial intelligence for its implants

Troy Probert with his cochleal implant. John Robertson/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Australia’s pioneering bionic ear company, Cochlear, plans to use artificial intelligence to more accurately calibrate its devices.

Cochlear today announced an exclusive licensing and development agreement with Otoconsult for its artificial intelligence fitting assistant FOX (Fitting to Outcomes eXpert).

The company says the technology is expected to enable a faster and more consistent fitting of cochlear implants.

A short time ago, Cochlear shares were trading at $147.09, up 0.2% in a falling market.

“FOX’s artificial intelligence assistant will provide clinicians, no matter where they are in the world, a platform to speed up the cochlear implant fitting process while also helping them achieve the best possible patient outcome,” says Cochlear CEO Chris Smith.

William H. Shapiro, clinical associate professor at the NYU School of Medicine in New York, says the technology will change how cochlear implants are programmed.

“The audiologist can perform a set of simple, yet critical tasks, where the patient is an active participant, to provide the evidence for target-based fitting much like hearing aid verifications today,” he says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.