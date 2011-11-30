3 Smugglers Busted For Trafficking Cocaine Into Spain Using Surfboards

Photo: EITB News

Basque authorities have arrested three Italian men who attempted to smuggle 51 kilograms of cocaine into the country in hollowed-out surfboards, according to EITB News (via ESPN and @pkedrosky).The men were arrested the moment they arrived at Loiu Airport in Spain’s Basque region, where they had flown from Chile with their contraband cargo.



Even if authorities had not been onto the smugglers, the surfboards themselves might have given away the plan.

ESPN’s Jon Coen explains:

To a surfer, the boards would have looked suspicious with odd shapes, strange paint jobs and stringer widths that are rarely used outside of 60s era longboards. The anti-drug investigation unit found 5 to 6 kilos in a boards ranging from shortboards to large pintail longboards hidden, in the hollow stringers.

It’s not the first time smugglers have used surf gear to transport drugs, according to Coen. In March, a Canadian man was arrested after 3 kilos of cocaine were discovered in his board after he left Coast Rica, and in 2009 a Mexican smuggler was caught paddling on the California/Mexico border with a duffel bag stuffed with marijiuana.

