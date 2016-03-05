US agents busted $2 million of cocaine in Florida, and it may be the latest shipment from a growing drug hotspot

US Customs and Border Protection Packets of cocaine seized by US Customs agents in Florida.

Field Operations officers from US Customs and Border Protection intercepted about 154 pounds of cocaine last month hidden on a ship arriving at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The size and value of the seizure are significant in their own right. However, the fact that the vessel was arriving from Guayaquil, Ecuador, is a sign of how that South American nation, nestled between Colombia and Peru on the Pacific coast, has become a major hub of cocaine trafficking.

Other operations in recent weeks illustrate how Ecuador has become an embarkation point for cocaine from the Andean region of South America.

In early February, the Ecuadorian government announced that a ship flying the country’s flag had been stopped off the coast of Central America and found to be carrying nearly 1,800 pounds of cocaine.

Later in February, the Ecuadorian government reported that it had dismantled a criminal organisation in Santa Elena, on the country’s central Pacific coast, that had been sending drugs via ship to Central America. During the operation, named Operation Sea Witch, authorities recovered more than 1,400 pounds of cocaine.

Christopher Woody/Google Maps Ecuador has become a major transshipment point for drugs from the Andean region in recent years.

Drug seizures and arrests also indicate that the expansion of trafficking operations in Ecuador has been taking place for several years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.