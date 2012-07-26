Cocaine Production Is Skyrocketing Since US Dropped Aid To Colombia

Photo: Valerie Everett / flickr

Colombian production of coca, the precursor plant to cocaine, rose three per cent last year shattering the downward momentum of the past several years, according to Bloomberg.Cocaine production has been trending downward in Colombia since 2007 due to U.S. military aid designed to combat the FARC cartel and coca cultivation across the South American nation.



The issue is, the aid dropped off.

That aid dropped 20% in 2011, and the Colombian military has had to try to do more with less against one of the most powerful drug cartels in the Americas.

The tide, it seems, turned against them this year, with Coca cultivation rising to 64,000 hectares from 62,000 hectares of coca cultivation.

This could compromise the United States’ entire investment.

Aerial spraying of herbicides and manual destruction of fields has brought the crop down from 144,000 hectares of coca in 2001, but this new resurgence is one of the first reverses of the positive downward trend in years.

