Cocaine, GHB And The On-Again Off-Again Ex-Girlfriend Who Tied This Businessman Up And Forced Him To Sign Over Property

A dead businessman reunited with a girlfriend after she helped her ex — who had previously force-fed him cocaine — tie him up and sign over property.

The details, according to AAP, were revealed at the opening day of an inquest into his death today at Glebe Coroner’s Court in Sydney.

David Monlun, 40, was found dead in his Darling Harbour apartment on May 30 2011, with an autopsy later finding a lethal range of GHB in his blood, AAP reports.

His on-again off-again girlfriend Sarah Manning was at his apartment the night he died. The court heard the two shared a “highly-sexual” and “Volatile” relationship.

Manning’s ex-boyfriend was the one who force-fed the Frenchman cocaine, and then later with the help of her and another woman tied him up and made him to sign over property to them. Both the boyfriend, Matthew Haar, and Manning were convicted for the offence.

