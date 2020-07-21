Italian officials found cocaine hidden in hollowed out coffee beans, sealed with brown tape, and addressed to the same name as a fictional 'John Wick' character

AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz

Italian police seized a two-kilogram package of coffee beans and found that some beans were individually stuffed with cocaine,CNN reported.

The package was found and searched in a Milan airport because it was addressed to Santino D’Antonio, the same name as a fictional mafia boss from “John Wick: Chapter 2” played by actor Riccardo Scamarcio.

Police arrested a 50-year-old Italian man who claimed the package at a tobacco shop in Florence.

#Cocaina nei chicchi di caffè. Arrestato dalla #GDF di #Varese, in provincia di #Firenze, un responsabile che ha tentato di importare, all’interno di 2 Kg. di pregiato caffè colombiano, un ingente quantitativo di sostanza #stupefacente.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/CtAvoQA9KD — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) July 17, 2020

According to a statement from Italian officials, 130 grams of cocaine were found in the two-kilogram shipment of coffee beans. More than 500 beans were “completely emptied and ‘stuffed’ with pure white cocaine,” the statement said.

The case was called “Caffè scorretto” or incorrect coffee a play of on the Italian drink “caffè corretto,” or correct coffee. According to CTV News the Italian coffee is a popular drink made by mixing espresso and brandy.

The package came from Colombia and was discovered at Milan’s Malpensa Airport; it was on its way to a tobacco shop in Florence.

Italian police told CNN, they inspected the package because it was addressed to Santino D’Antonio, which is the name of a fictional mafia boss from the movie “John Wick: Chapter 2” played by Riccardo Scamarcio. (There is no indication that anyone from “John Wick” was involved.)

Police tracked it and arrested a 50-year-old man who tried to claim it a tobacco shop. The man was an Italian citizen but registered as living in Medellin, Colombia. He was known to authorities and had prior drug-related arrests, the statement said. According to CTV News, police also arrested another suspect for allegedly attempting to import drugs.

