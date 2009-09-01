Cocaine Dealers Getting Crushed By Recession

Delivering cocaine was a thriving business in New York City during the boom years, when people from all different sectors of the city seemed to turn back on to the drug.



Dealers could be choosy about where and when they would deliver, too–typically just turning away many new customers as not worth the hassle or the legal risk.

But ever since the financial markets went haywire last autumn, business is not so good for the coke dealers. New York Magazine reports that many one-time high-end dealers are now resorting to selling on the street, usually considered the lowest form of dealing. Others are getting more creative and cold calling old customers to offer drugs.

One of the entertaining anecdotes in the story:

Damien, 27, who quit doing coke almost two years ago, has been contacted by three different cocaine dealers, all wanting his business, since June. “None of my friends mess with that anymore,” Damien says, “It’s like they grew up overnight when the banks died.”

So has the cocaine bubble popped? And how long until it re-inflates?

