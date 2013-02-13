Cocaine And Love Have The Same Effect On The Brain

ASAP Science has a special Valentine’s episode this week on love and all the nasty effects of love on the brain. The biggest take a way? it’s pretty much just biologically derived cocaine — you become more sensitive to being happy by little things, and less sensitive to pain and ‘aversion’ sensors.
Books:
1) The Brain That Changes Itself – Norman Doidge
2) Memoirs of an Addicted Brain – Marc Lewis
