Cocaine And Love Have The Same Effect On The Brain

Jennifer Welsh

ASAP Science has a special Valentine’s episode this week on love and all the nasty effects of love on the brain. The biggest take a way? it’s pretty much just biologically derived cocaine — you become more sensitive to being happy by little things, and less sensitive to pain and ‘aversion’ sensors.

See the science here:
