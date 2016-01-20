Coca-Cola just launched a massive new ad campaign to change the conversation around sugary drinks

Coke’s new ad campaign will unite Coca-Cola, Diet Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, and Coca-Cola Life under one slogan.

The “Taste the Feeling” campaign is part of an effort to combat the trend of declining soda sales, following consumers’ health concerns about sugary drinks. The Wall Street Journal reported that Coca-Cola’s sales (by volume) grew at just 1% in the first nine months of last year.

The launch will replace the seven-year-old Coca-Cola “Open Happiness” campaign. The drinks company had a big reshuffle last year, which included a $3 billion cost-cutting plan.

Chief marketing officer Marcos de Quinto, announced the “one brand” drive in Paris on Tuesday. The first five TV ads can be seen in the playlist below:

“Anthem” shows a series of different emotionally charged moments where Coke is enjoyed, before finishing with all the Coca-Cola products uniting under the red Coca-Cola disc. A further five video adverts will be released later.

The ads are based around a core message: “The simple pleasure of drinking any Coca-Cola makes the moment more special.” The company hopes this sentiment will help change the conversation around the drink, which has frequently been driven by critics’ concerns around obesity and tooth erosion.

De Quinto said: “This is a powerful investment behind all Coca-Cola products, showing how everyone can enjoy the specialness of an ice-cold Coca-Cola, with or without calories, with or without caffeine.”

He added: “We’ve found over time that the more we position Coca-Cola as an icon, the smaller we become. The bigness of Coca-Cola resides in the fact that it’s a simple pleasure — so the humbler we are, the bigger we are. We want to help remind people why they love the product as much as they love the brand.”

There will be 10 Television Commercials in total during the campaign, as well as more than 100 campaign images, a new song developed by Avicci and interactive digital advertising.

