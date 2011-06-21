Coca-Cola's Smart Campaign To Promote Recycling On Facebook Places

Coca-Cola is the best consumer marketing company in history, so it’s worth paying attention when they do a campaign on a new social site, especially when that site is Facebook Places, the company’s Foursquare-killer.



To promote recycling in Israel, Coca-Cola placed 10,000 recycle bins all over Israel, and gave each of them their own Facebook Places location. And people were encouraged to check in to them with Places when they recycled to become the “Recycling King.”

Smart marketing for Coca-Cola and for Facebook–and good for the environment to boot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via TheNextWeb)

