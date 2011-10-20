Coca-Cola's New Slick Fountain Drink Dispenser Was Designed By Ferrari Developers

Coca-Cola’s newest fountain drink dispenser, the Coca-Cola freestyle dispenser, was designed by top automotive designers and aerospace engineers that worked on cars like the Ferrari, Coca-Cola chief marking officer Alison Lewis said today.



“We really put design at the centre, this thing is cool,” she said. “It becomes a marketing machine where we can push out content and market those conversations.”

Coca-Cola began rolling out the “freestyle” fountain drink machine, a web-connected dispenser that has a touch-screen interface for mixing drinks, in 2009. The company has deployed the machines across most of the United States.

The company also has an application that helps Coke-seeking individuals find a Freestyle machine nearby and connect with Facebook. The Facebook application serves as a way for users to share their favourite drink mixes made through the Freestyle machine, Lewis said.

