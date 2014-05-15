This Billboard Sums Up Coca-Cola's New Strategy

Declining soda sales are hurting Coca-Cola.

As Americans eschew sugary soda for healthier options, the company is pushing its juice, water, and energy drinks.

Coca-Cola’s new strategy is reflected in a recent billboard in New York City.

Associated Press reporter Candice Choi tweeted the photo.

Interesting Coca-Cola billboard in NYC – “Something for Everyone” (soda sales declining) pic.twitter.com/69VoAV6Ug5

— Candice Choi (@candicechoi) May 13, 2014

While the billboard features Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero, the brand’s water, juice, and zero-calorie Vitamin Water take center stage.

Coca-Cola is expended to keep investing in beverages that aren’t its signature soda.

The brand just boosted its stake in coffee company Keurig Green Mountain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.