This Billboard Sums Up Coca-Cola's New Strategy

Declining soda sales are hurting Coca-Cola.
As Americans eschew sugary soda for healthier options, the company is pushing its juice, water, and energy drinks.
Coca-Cola’s new strategy is reflected in a recent billboard in New York City.
Associated Press reporter Candice Choi tweeted the photo.
Interesting Coca-Cola billboard in NYC – “Something for Everyone” (soda sales declining) pic.twitter.com/69VoAV6Ug5
— Candice Choi (@candicechoi) May 13, 2014
While the billboard features Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero, the brand’s water, juice, and zero-calorie Vitamin Water take center stage.
Coca-Cola is expended to keep investing in beverages that aren’t its signature soda.
The brand just boosted its stake in coffee company Keurig Green Mountain.
