One Of Coke's Super Bowl Ads Is A Celebration Of Green Bay Football Culture

Green Bay doesn’t have its team in the Super Bowl this year, but it will have its city represented in a commercial from Coca-Cola.

In the 60-second spot, “Going All The Way,” a runt high school football player named Adrian gets pulled off the bench and thrown into the game. After accidentally getting the ball deflected into his hands, he runs past a pileup and into the end zone for a touchdown.

Except he doesn’t stop running until he races through Green Bay’s suburbs and into the home of the Packers, Lambeau Field. Adrian is rewarded with a Coke from the stadium’s actual groundskeeper:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“While Coca-Cola is a global brand, this ad illustrates the deep roots it has in every community where it does business,” Katie Bayne, president of North American brands, said in a statement.

Wieden+Kennedy produced the ad with RSA and director Jake Scott.

The ad will run sometime during the second half, and another 60-second ad will run during the second quarter. Coke will not be releasing information on the other commercial.

“Going All The Way” features many actual residents of the town of Ashwaubenon, and the production crew created a mock football field near the real one at Ashwaubenon High School.

“It was a lot of fun to be a part of,” David Steavpack, athletic director at Ashwaubenon High School, told the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Coke will donate $US50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America Triple Play Program after the ad is shared 10,000 times online.

