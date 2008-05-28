Coca-Cola (KO): We'll Be Fine...We Sell A Lot Outside the US!

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola’s largest bottler, announced it expected Q2 profits to fall and blamed the weak US economy. What did Coke (KO) have to say in response? We’re paraphrasing, but it went something like this:



Our outlook is fine! We have strong international operations! We aren’t reliant on the crappy US economy!

