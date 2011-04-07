Coca Cola Won't Renew Wayne Rooney's Million Dollar Ad Contract

Photo: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola will let Wayne Rooney’s $1 million per year contract lapse in 2011, according to The Telegraph.This comes following a scandal-filled year for the Manchester Uniter striker. Last October it was reported that senior figures at Coke were “disgusted” at charges that Rooney had slept with prostitutes while his wife Colleen was pregnant.



Just this week Rooney was suspended for swearing at the camera while celebrating a goal against West Ham.

Rooney has been with Coke since 2005. He still holds contracts from Nike and EA sports and perhaps the highest salary in football.

