A Shocking Statistic About How Much Hewlett-Packard Spends On Advertising Compared To Coca-Cola

In the latest Coca Cola 10K they declare advertising expense in millions of dollars as follows:



2009 $2,791

2010 $2,917

2011 $3,256

I like to measure advertising expenses in “Coca Cola companies”, a Coca Cola company being about $3 billion per annum.

Here is the advertising expense for Hewlett Packard from their latest 10K.

Advertising

HP expenses advertising costs as incurred or when the advertising is first run. Such costs totaled approximately $1.2 billion in fiscal 2011, $1.0 billion in fiscal 2010 and $0.7 billion in fiscal 2009.

Not in my wildest dreams would I have guessed that HP would spend a third of a Coca Cola company on advertising.

I do not disbelieve the number – but I am stunned.

