Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Coca-Cola Ad Will Put A Huge Smile On Your Face

Photo: YouTube

Coca-Cola is known as much for its warm, bubbly ads as it is for its chilled, bubbly sodas.Since 1971, Coca-Cola has been launching ad after ad associating the word ‘happiness’ with the soft drink brand.



Coke’s most recent attempt at making the world smile features security camera footage of people stealing kisses, helping the homeless, performing acts of kindness, and just enjoying life.

Sure, this viral video was created for a multinational corporation, which figures to earn tons more money through increased sales of its product because of this ad. But if this video doesn’t put a smile on your face, then who knows what will?

Watch Coke’s smile-inducing ad and find out what other videos dominated YouTube this week.

