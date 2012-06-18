Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Coca-Cola Ad Will Put A Huge Smile On Your Face

US

Coca-Cola is known as much for its warm, bubbly ads as it is for its chilled, bubbly sodas.Since 1971, Coca-Cola has been launching ad after ad associating the word ‘happiness’ with the soft drink brand. 

Coke’s most recent attempt at making the world smile features security camera footage of people stealing kisses, helping the homeless, performing acts of kindness, and just enjoying life.

Sure, this viral video was created for a multinational corporation, which figures to earn tons more money through increased sales of its product because of this ad. But if this video doesn’t put a smile on your face, then who knows what will?

Watch Coke’s smile-inducing ad and find out what other videos dominated YouTube this week.

10. Tay Zonday (aka, the Chocolate Rain guy) sings 'Call Me Maybe' in his lowest voice

9. A witty walk-through of the S.S. Gloria in Minecraft

8. Jimmy Kimmel hooks a kid up to a fake lie detector

7. Why are there so many 'Resident Evil' movies being made?

6. Jenna Marbles riffs on shows from her youth

5. YouTube star Philip DeFranco talks Apple WWDC and Snooki

4. Coca-Cola putting more smiles on people's faces

3. Ray William Johnson's back at it

2. What would you do if a stranger started holding your hand?

1. 10 ways for you to make your friends mad at you

