Coca-Cola Just Revealed Its Incredibly Social Super Bowl Ad

Coca-Cola just released one of its 60-second Super Bowl ads — and it stars showgirls, cowboys, motorcycling bad boys, and glitterbombs.



Here’s why it killed the polar bears>

The company ditched the popular polar bears, which drew 9 million participants into its accompanying “Polar Bowl” second screen experience, for a strange cast of characters who are stranded in a sweltering hot desert.

Coke worked with Wieden + Kennedy to create the “gamified” campaign which allows users to vote on which group will receive an ice cold soda on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr. Consumers can also sabotage their least favourite team on cokechase.com.

For extra motivation to participate, the first 50,000 people who engage with the game during the Super Bowl will get a free Coke.

The winning characters will be announced in a brand new 30-second spot at the end of the game.

