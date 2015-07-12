Coke has removed the logos from its packaging in the Middle East to encourage people not to judge each other

Coca-Cola Middle East Coke cans in the Middle East will carry no logos during the month of Ramadan.

Coca-Cola is removing its logo from its cans of soda in the Middle East to encourage people not to judge one another.

The no-label cans will run throughout Ramadan. One side is blank, other than the brand’s iconic colouring. The other side reads: “Labels are for cans, not for people.” We first spotted the cans on Campaign India.

Coca-Cola Middle East Coke wants to encourage people not to judge each other based on their appearance.

The campaign, created by FP7 and Memac Ogilvy, launches with a film (watch it below) that depicts a group of strangers who have been invited to a dinner party in the dark. The men chat about various subjects, and what they have in common. When the lights come up, it reveals a diverse group: A guy with facial tattoos, two men in Arab dress, a man in a wheelchair, and another man in smart business dress.

The group are then asked to reach under their chairs, where they pull out the Coke cans and their “Labels for cans” messaging.

In a statement, Coca-Cola explains the thinking behind campaign: “In a time when equality and abolishing prejudices is a hot topic for discussion around the world, how does one of the leading brands like Coca-Cola join in the conversation? In the Middle East, during the month of Ramadan, one of the world’s most well known labels has removed its own label, off its cans, in an effort to promote a world without labels and prejudices.”

The Middle East campaign ties in with Coke’s global “Let’s take an extra second” push, which encourages people to forget stereotypes and take the time to get to know people better.

Here’s the Coca-Cola Middle East campaign launch film:

