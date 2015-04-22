Coca-Cola had a pretty good quarter despite 'uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment'

Coca-Cola’s Q1 financial results are out, and overall the numbers were better than expected.
The company reported Q1 revenue of $US10.7 billion, which was stronger than the $US10.6 billion expected by analysts.
This was on top of earnings of $US0.48 per share, which was higher than the $US0.42 expected.
The stock is up by around 1% in pre-market trading.
“We continue to view 2015 as a transition year as the benefits from the announced initiatives will take time to fully materialise amidst an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment,” CEO Muhtar Kent said.
