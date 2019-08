Coca-Cola is entering the premium milk market with its rollout of Fairlife milk. The milk brand is said to have more protein, more minerals, and less sugar in it.

Fairlife is in a few test markets and will soon be rolled out nationally.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

