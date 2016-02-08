Coca-Cola brought back two Marvel superheroes for an action-packed Super Bowl ad

Coca-Cola The Hulk struggled to open the tiny can.

Coca-Cola took a minute-long ad slot at the Super Bowl to advertise Coke Mini.

The commercial (watch it in full below) starred the Incredible Hulk and Ant Man.

The high-budget ad was pretty exciting. The super heroes take part in a classic action movie chase scene. Ant Man eventually gives up his Coke Mini to satisfy the incredibly angry Hulk.

It forms part of Coca-Cola’s new “Taste The Feeling campaign.”

The brand’s new campaign is intended to unite Coca-Cola, Diet Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, and Coca-Cola Life under one master brand slogan.

Some people on Twitter are calling it their favourite ad of the big game.

Favourite #SuperBowl ad was the mini Coke one. LOVE MY #avengers — NewYork_Killa (@brianferreira6) February 8, 2016

The new campaign replaces the seven-year-old Coca-Cola “Open Happiness” campaign. The drinks company had a big reshuffle last year, which included a $3 billion cost-cutting plan.

Watch it here:

