Coca-Cola Is Testing Two Execs To See Who's Eventually Going To Replace CEO Muhtar Kent

Coca-Cola has started to lay the “very early groundwork” in its succession planning for current chairman and CEO Muhtar Kent, reports Paul Ziobro at the Wall Street Journal.



The beverage titan is restructuring its operations, starting January 1st. Right now, it has an operations unit for each of its six geographical regions around the world. Coca-Cola is cutting that number down to two — Coca-Cola Americas, and the rest of the world.

Steve Cahillane, currently CEO of Coca-Cola Refreshments (its North American business), will be at the helm of Coca-Cola Americas. Ahmet Bozer, currently president of Coca-Cola Eurasia and Africa, will run the other division.

From the WSJ report:

“‘The creation of these two big new jobs … are early steps by Kent on the management-succession road,’ John Sicher, publisher of Beverage Digest, said in a note to subscribers Monday. He added that the new roles and structure allows Coca-Cola to see how Mr. Bozer and Mr. Cahillane ‘perform in much bigger roles than they have had. They are both seen as having been successful in their current roles.'”

