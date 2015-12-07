People are loving a new Coca-Cola bottle you can turn into a festive bow

Coca-Cola has released fun new packaging in Britain that allows drinkers to transform its label into a festive bow.

The limited edition “bow bottles” are available from major supermarkets in the region across its 1.75 litre range of drinks.

YouTube user “bulletsonmylife” has posted a video of the process.

Simply peel back the label:

And pull the toggle!

Coca-Cola drinkers are loving their Christmassy creations:

Whoever at Coca Cola created the bottle label that turns into a bow is a genius

— ☺ (@_Thomasss_) December 7, 2015

Since when have you been able to put a bow on a Coca Cola bottle????? pic.twitter.com/JcgyzCmj6y

— Liam Hughes (@LiamJHughes_) December 6, 2015

You can make a Christmas bow tie on the Christmas bottles of @CocaCola OMG

— Jessica Moir (@JessicaMoir1) December 6, 2015

Only just realised that if you pull the label off the Coca Cola Christmas bottles it makes a bow????

— sophie (@_sophiel0uise) December 6, 2015

How awesome is this Christmas Coca Cola and Diet Coke bottles goes into a bow pic.twitter.com/9rLGFViWKc

— Rachael (@fanzelforever86) December 6, 2015

Those Coca-Cola bow bottles are probably the best marketing campaign ever! They’re so cute and easy to do!

— Ciara Angelax (@ciaraxangelax) December 6, 2015

In addition, Coca-Cola is also releasing “premium” one litre glass bottles of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke “for those seeking an extra-special treat for their Christmas dinner table,” the company said in a press release.

Coca-Cola has become increasingly creative with its packaging over the past year. In July the company removed the logos from its packaging in the Middle East to encourage people not to judge each other.

