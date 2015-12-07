People are loving a new Coca-Cola bottle you can turn into a festive bow

Lara O'Reilly

Coca-Cola has released fun new packaging in Britain that allows drinkers to transform its label into a festive bow.

The limited edition “bow bottles” are available from major supermarkets in the region across its 1.75 litre range of drinks.

YouTube user “bulletsonmylife” has posted a video of the process.

Simply peel back the label:

Coke gifPlay GIFbulletsonmylife/YouTube

And pull the toggle!

Gif2Play GIFYouTube/bulletsonmylife

Coca-Cola drinkers are loving their Christmassy creations:

 

In addition, Coca-Cola is also releasing “premium” one litre glass bottles of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke “for those seeking an extra-special treat for their Christmas dinner table,” the company said in a press release.

Coca-Cola has become increasingly creative with its packaging over the past year. In July the company removed the logos from its packaging in the Middle East to encourage people not to judge each other.

