Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 Better-Than-Expected

Coca-Cola (KO) beat Street estimates for both Q2 EPS and revenue.



KO posted Q2 EPS of $1.01 (not including a $0.40 impairment related to bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE)) vs. $0.96 consensus EPS. KO posted Q2 revenue of $9.05 billion vs. $8.93 billion consensus.

Key Stats:

Q2 EPS grew by 19%

Q2 net revenue growth of 17%

Worldwide unit case volume increased 3% in the quarter, led by 5% growth in International while maintaining unit case volume in North America in a “difficult operating environment”.

Operating income up 18% on a reported basis in the quarter; increased 20% after considering items impacting comparability.

$400 to $500 million of annualized savings targeted by year-end 2011 from productivity initiatives.

Release



See Also:

Coca-Cola (KO): Emerging Market Concerns Overblown (KO)

The 11 Most Beloved Stocks (SNA, SPLS, LO, TMO, GILD, BRL, BAX, UTX, KO, SLB, WMB)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.