Coca-Cola just pulled an ad suggesting that Nazi Germany was 'Good Old Times'

Coca-Cola recently ran an ad called ‘Good Old Times’ in Germany to honour the 75th birthday of Fanta.

It gave the origin story of the citrus-y soda, explaining that German bottlers had to invent Fanta because they didn’t have the ingredients to make Coke.

But like Gawker pointed out, the spot didn’t mention why.

As the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports:

“75 years ago, resources for our beloved Coke in Germany were scarce,” the video explained… “To celebrate Fanta, we want to give you the feeling of the good old times back,” the video went on, neglecting to mention that these “good old times” were the days of World War II and the Holocaust, in which millions perished.

Coke apologised for the ad and replaced itwith one that didn’t mention “good times,” but people uploaded the original else where on Youtube and Vimeo.

You can watch it below.

A Coca-Cola spokewoman told the Express that that the ad was meant to “evoke positive childhood memories,” and that “Fanta was invented in Germany during the Second World War but the 75-year-old brand had no association with Hitler or the Nazi Party.”

The flub isn’t well-timed. Just one month ago, Coke tweeted out the first line of “Mein Kampf.”

