Coca-Cola Just Killed Voicemail

Coca-Cola has declared voicemail obsolete.

The world’s largest soft drink company disconnected the voicemail feature on landline phones at its Atlanta headquarters last month, Bloomberg reports.

The decision to kill voicemail was made “to simplify the way we work and increase productivity,” according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg’s Duane D. Stanford.

Coca-Cola now considers texting and emailing more efficient means of communication than voicemail, which requires recipients to manually click through recorded messages on a phone and listen to them, transcribe important information, and delete them.

Many employees were upset about the change, which will save the company about $US100,000.

“People north of 40 are schizophrenic about voicemail,” Michael Schrage, a research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management’s Center for Digital Business, told Stanford. “People under 35 scarcely ever use it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.