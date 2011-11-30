HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former Coca Cola Tycoon's Atlanta Estate Is On Sale For $8.9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

The Wincrofte Estate in Atlanta, Georgia has been re-listed at $8.9 million (via Realtor.com).Former Coca-Cola magnate Robert W. Woodruff’s former home has been featured on “100 Most Beautiful Rooms In America” and “Top-10 Most Romantic Homes 2011.”



The home was built in the 1930s by the architectural firm of Frazier and Bodin. The 14,000-square-foot estate is located in Tuxedo Park.

