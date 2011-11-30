HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former Coca Cola Tycoon's Atlanta Estate Is On Sale For $8.9 Million

Meredith Galante
coca cola house

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

The Wincrofte Estate in Atlanta, Georgia has been re-listed at $8.9 million (via Realtor.com).Former Coca-Cola magnate Robert W. Woodruff’s former home has been featured on “100 Most Beautiful Rooms In America” and “Top-10 Most Romantic Homes 2011.”

The home was built in the 1930s by the architectural firm of Frazier and Bodin. The 14,000-square-foot estate is located in Tuxedo Park.

Upon arriving at the house, you can see the gate and the tree-lined driveway

The house has a grand foyer with black marble floors

The kitchen is very rustic

In the formal dining room, the walls and and crown moulding have a lot of detail

The view into the family room

The sitting room is very elegant

You might want to re-decorate this pink room if you buy the house

The office has a fireplace, to help keep cozy while burning the midnight oil

Upstairs, there are long hallways, offering a lot of privacy

The master bedroom has four windows and a lot of floor space

Imagine sipping a Diet Coke in this sitting area

There are seven opulent bathrooms in the house

The sink is lime green

The ceilings are high in the bedrooms, leaving room for canopy beds

Even the guest room gets a chandelier

This room could fit a few guests comfortably

We love the stark white and navy contrast in the bathroom

Outside, lounge by the pool

Make some drinks for your guests at your outdoor bar

