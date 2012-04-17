Check Out Coca-Cola's Still Massive Growth In Emerging Markets

Photo: AP Images

Coca-Cola just reported Q1 earnings of $0.89 per share, beating expectations. Coca Cola which operates across 200 countries reported growth in every geographic operating group reported volume growth.Globally, the company reported 5 per cent growth in the first quarter, but growth was strongest in emerging markets.



India saw volume growth of 20 per cent, volume growth.

Thailand’s volume growth was up 24 per cent.

South Africa volume growth was up 10 per cent.

China’s volume growth was up 9 per cent.

Brazil’s volume growth was up 4 per cent.

With saturation in developed markets and weaker macro-economic conditions in Europe and the U.S. Coke seems to be drawing most of its growth from emerging market.

