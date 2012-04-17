Check Out Coca-Cola's Still Massive Growth In Emerging Markets

Photo: AP Images
Coca-Cola just reported Q1 earnings of $0.89 per share, beating expectations. Coca Cola which operates across 200 countries reported growth in every geographic operating group reported volume growth.Globally, the company reported 5 per cent growth in the first quarter, but growth was strongest in emerging markets.
- India saw volume growth of 20 per cent, volume growth.
- Thailand’s volume growth was up 24 per cent.
- South Africa volume growth was up 10 per cent.
- China’s volume growth was up 9 per cent.
- Brazil’s volume growth was up 4 per cent.
With saturation in developed markets and weaker macro-economic conditions in Europe and the U.S. Coke seems to be drawing most of its growth from emerging market.
