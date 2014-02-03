Coke's Cute Packers-Themed Ad Invites Plenty Of Broncos Jokes

Coke’s second ad of the night is a celebration of Green Bay’s football culture.

It stars an underdog high school player who was pulled off the bench and scored a touchdown in his first play on the field. He keeps running past the endzone, all the way to the home of the Packers, Lambeau Field.

“Going All The Way” used real residents from Green Bay suburbs, and already spread virally among Packers fans when it was released last week:

After premiering tonight, the Broncos jokes came in fast on Twitter:







