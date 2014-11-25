Check Out The Strange, 'Sexy' Ads For Coke's New Milk Product

Lara O'Reilly

Coca-Cola is launching a new kind of premium milk nationwide in the US called Fairlife that will sell for twice the price of regular milk. To make sure the idea of “Coke Milk” was appealing, the company created an ad campaign.

Here’s a look at what appears to be print and poster ads for Fairlife milk. The creative first appeared in Minnesota, where the drink launched in February.

It kind of looks like the ladies might be having weird laxative issues. Perhaps they are lactose intolerant. In fact, Fairlife doesn’t contain lactose, so maybe that’s the message.

Some Twitter users are not convinced:

Back in February, Fairlife also launched a far less racy video to explain the product to Minnesotans. The video stars Sue McCloskey, a dairy farmer and one of the cofounders of Fairlife, part of the Select Milk Producers group that Coca-Cola formed a partnership with in 2012.

Coca-Cola’s North American chief Sandy Douglas said at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Conference last week that the nationwide rollout of Fairlife was the beginning of a long-term investment in the dairy business for Coke.

“We’re going to be investing in the milk business for a while to build the brand, so it won’t rain money in the early couple of years,” Douglas said, according to a transcript of his remarks. “But like Simply [orange juice], when you do it well, it rains money later.”

So perhaps we’ll be seeing the leaky, milky pin-up girls again.

