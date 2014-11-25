Check Out The Strange, 'Sexy' Ads For Coke's New Milk Product

Coca-Cola is launching a new kind of premium milk nationwide in the US called Fairlife that will sell for twice the price of regular milk. To make sure the idea of “Coke Milk” was appealing, the company created an ad campaign.

Here’s a look at what appears to be print and poster ads for Fairlife milk. The creative first appeared in Minnesota, where the drink launched in February.

It kind of looks like the ladies might be having weird laxative issues. Perhaps they are lactose intolerant. In fact, Fairlife doesn’t contain lactose, so maybe that’s the message.

Some Twitter users are not convinced:

Dear God NO!CocaCola are Launching a brand of Milk! #Fairlife http://t.co/iZkq3d52nsAd is Atrocious Worst of 2014 pic.twitter.com/8bAG4ZgVVd

— Dr. Conor Carroll (@conca) November 25, 2014

.@CocaCola‘s ad for their new kind of milk also doubles as a great infographic for how not to make an ad. #fairlife pic.twitter.com/cBQcx0IaOF

— Bailey (@bpstaff) November 24, 2014

Hey @CocaCola, I dig milk and things related to milk, but DO NOT go to market with this ad campaign: http://t.co/BAzLA8Iq7w

— Cliff Seal (@cliffseal) November 24, 2014

Back in February, Fairlife also launched a far less racy video to explain the product to Minnesotans. The video stars Sue McCloskey, a dairy farmer and one of the cofounders of Fairlife, part of the Select Milk Producers group that Coca-Cola formed a partnership with in 2012.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Coca-Cola’s North American chief Sandy Douglas said at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Conference last week that the nationwide rollout of Fairlife was the beginning of a long-term investment in the dairy business for Coke.

“We’re going to be investing in the milk business for a while to build the brand, so it won’t rain money in the early couple of years,” Douglas said, according to a transcript of his remarks. “But like Simply [orange juice], when you do it well, it rains money later.”

So perhaps we’ll be seeing the leaky, milky pin-up girls again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.