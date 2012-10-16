Coca-Cola Earnings Come Right In Line With Expectations

Photo: Rihardzz/Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola’s Q3 earnings just came out and it was 51 cents per share. This was right in line with expectations.Click Here For LIVE Updates >



This is down 2 per cent from a year ago.

Global volume was up 4 per cent.

“Importantly, we realised growth in the quarter across all five of our global geographic operating groups, despite continued volatility in the worldwide economy,” said CEO Muhtar Kent. “We have been able to crack the calculus for growth in this environment.”

Coca-Cola has been challenged by a slowing European economy, new taxes in the U.S. and Europe, and intensifying competition from rival Pepsi.

Here’s more on their global volumes:

The Coca-Cola Company reported strong worldwide volume growth of 4% in the third quarter and 5% year-to-date. Volume growth in the quarter was well-balanced around the world, with growth in all geographic operating groups as well as growth across both developed markets (+2%) and emerging markets (+7%). The Company reported solid growth in key developed markets, including North America (+2%), Japan (+2%) and Europe (+1%), which reported growth across all business units in the quarter. In addition, the Company delivered strong volume growth in key emerging markets such as Thailand (+19%) and India (+15%) in the quarter. Our China business delivered 2% volume growth in the quarter and 6% growth year-to-date.

The stock is down in pre-market trading.

