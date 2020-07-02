Coca-Cola is discontinuing its struggling Odwalla juice brand as it looks to adapt to people's shifting tastes

Coca-Cola is discontinuing its Odwalla brand and selling a refrigerated trucking fleet that delivered the beverage.

The loss of the smoothie and juice brand will involve slashing 300 jobs at the company.

A company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Coca-Cola ultimately “couldn’t figure out the cost-effectiveness” of continuing to sell the beverage.

“It really is the result of consumers changing what they want so rapidly,” the spokesperson said. “By freeing up those assets, we can reinvest those costs in what consumers want today.”

However, Odwalla had been on the decline for several years now, in part due to increased competition in the juice and smoothie sector and changes within the beverage category at large. A company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Coca-Cola, which first acquired Odwalla in 2011, ultimately “couldn’t figure out the cost-effectiveness” of continuing to sell the beverage.

The spokesperson further confirmed to the Wall Street Journal Odwalla’s discontinuation would result in a total of 300 job cuts at the company. Coca-Cola plans to sell its fleet of 230 refrigerated trucks, the spokesperson said.

“This decision was not made lightly,” John Hackett, president of Coca-Cola’s Minute Maid business unit as well as its juice brands, told CNN Business regarding shuttering Odwalla.

