Coca-Cola Used Drones To Do Something Amazing In Singapore

Singapore is one of the world’s wealthiest countries per capita, but as its population ages, the nation’s economic growth is increasingly reliant on the work of more than 1 million low-wage foreign laborers.

These workers come from countries with lower standards of living like China, India, and Bangladesh to work long hours in manufacturing and construction jobs that pay as little as $US1.60 an hour. To make matters worse, these migrant workers are often subject to abuse by their employers because Singapore extends few legal rights to its foreign workforce.

In an effort to make things a little easier for these homesick workers, Coca-Cola decided to partner with the Singapore Kindness Movement, a non-profit backed by the country’s prime minister, to arrange for a pick-me-up. Their method? Drones.

In an extension of gratitude captured in the below video from ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, Coca-Cola airlifted boxes of soda cans to more than 2,500 workers toiling on a large construction site. The care packages also included hand-written notes from Singaporeans thanking the workers for building their cities.

The workers’ faces lit up with smiles, grateful not only for the cold drink but for a gesture acknowledging that somebody, somewhere was thinking about them.

(Via Ad Age)

