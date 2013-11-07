Coke Has Launched A Can That Tells You When It's Cold

Coca-Cola Co. unveiled a wide array of products at the 2013 National Association of Convenience Stores, including the addition of a cold-activated, 16 oz. can.

The new can is the same size as that of an energy drink, like Coke’s NOS brand. Blue ice cubes appear on a white silhouette of an old-fashioned soda glass when the drink is cold enough.

Here’s what it looks like:

Coke premiered the can this past summer as a 7/11 exclusive, but is now readying it for a wide release.

To clarify, the product is not replacing anything, but is a way of letting Coke sneak their flagship product next to large-can iced teas and highly caffeinated beverages.

Within that context, the cold-can makes sense as an eye-catching gimmick that could lure a customer away from a sugary Arizona Iced Tea drink.

The cold-activation can was popularised by MillerCoors’ Coors Light, in a marketing strategy that on the surface may have seemed inane but was actually genius.

As FastCompany reported, MillerCoors knew by 2006 that with the rising popularity of craft beers, Coors Light could not honestly compete for best-tasting brew. But the watery, bland beer could somehow become the coldest, and thus most refreshing. The cold-activated can helped MillerCoors achieve this.

The strategy worked. Coors Light is the only top-10 beer in the United States to have consistent annual sales growth for the past seven years.

Now Coke will see if a novelty can will grab more attention in convenience store fridges across the country.

