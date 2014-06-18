Coca-Cola's Latest Product Addresses The Biggest Criticism Of The Brand

Coca-Cola faces mounting criticisms that its signature beverages are unhealthy.

Anti-sugar sentiment has made consumers sceptical of traditional Coca-Cola soda. And many fear that artificial sweeteners found in Diet Coke and Coke Zero are unhealthy and can contribute to weight gain.

In response to these criticisms, Coca-Cola has released a new product called Coke Life, reports Claire Suddath at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The product, which is supposed to taste like classic Coca-Cola, is available in Argentina, Chile, and the United Kingdom. It contains stevia, a natural and calorie-free sweetener. .

“Sweetened with a blend of sugar and naturally sourced stevia leaf extract, a 330ml can of Coca-Cola Life contains 89 calories and will feature striking green branding that will contrast with the familiar red packaging,” The Guardian writes. “A can of standard Coca-Cola contains 139 calories.”

Soda sales have been declining for the past nine years, according to Businessweek.

But while stevia has become popular with the health crowd, its unclear how popular it is in mainstream culture.

Coca-Cola’s Vitamin Water recently enraged many customers by replacing sugar with stevia.

Customers complained that the new formula tasted like cough syrup.

