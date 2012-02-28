Guess How Many Coca-Cola Products The Average American Drinks Per Year

From a recent, Coca-Cola corporate presentation. The average human drinks 92 Coke products a year.



In the US, that number is 403.

The point of the chart, from a corporate strategy, was to point out how “under-coked” the emerging word is.

In China, Coke consumption is just 38 drinks per year per person!

Photo: Coca-Cola

Just so you realise, Coca-Cola is a lot more than Coke.

Here’s a look at just their $1 billion brands.

Photo: Coca-Cola

