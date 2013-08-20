Coca-Cola Amatil Half-Year Profits Are Way Down On Tougher Trading Conditions

Photo: Getty/Amy Sussman

Coca-Cola Amatil just posted half-year results, and profits are down 12%.

Investors are walking. Shares are down by around 4% just after the open this morning.

Coke made a net profit of $216 million for the six months to June 30, down from $246 million for the same time last year.

It’s blaming its competitors. In the results statement the company their aggressive pricing helped push down beverage earnings by 10%.

“As a result, CCA invested in higher levels of market support and promotional activity which impacted price realisation and profitability for the half.”

Click this link for a live price.

Now read: Why One Analyst Thinks Coca-Cola’s New Beer Deal With Molson Coors Sucks

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.