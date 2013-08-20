Coca-Cola Amatil Half-Year Profits Are Way Down On Tougher Trading Conditions

Coca-Cola Amatil just posted half-year results, and profits are down 12%.
Investors are walking. Shares are down by around 4% just after the open this morning.
Coke made a net profit of $216 million for the six months to June 30, down from $246 million for the same time last year.
It’s blaming its competitors. In the results statement the company their aggressive pricing helped push down beverage earnings by 10%.
“As a result, CCA invested in higher levels of market support and promotional activity which impacted price realisation and profitability for the half.”
Click this link for a live price.
Now read: Why One Analyst Thinks Coca-Cola’s New Beer Deal With Molson Coors Sucks
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.