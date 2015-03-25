Coca-Cola Amatil appoints a Woolworths executive as CFO

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Amatil has appointed Martyn Roberts of Woolworths as chief financial officer.

Roberts was finance director of supermarkets and before that he spent nine years as CFO with Louis Vuitton in both Europe and Asia.

Roberts takes over from Nessa O’Sullivan in July.

CEO Alison Watkins has been recasting her management team since she was appointed a year ago.

She has also embarked on a series of cost cuts and structural changes to meet falling demand for soft drinks.

The company plans cuts of $100 million over as earnings are stabilised.

Coca-Cola Amatil last month posted a 25.3% drop in underlying profit to $375.5 million with revenue falling as the drinks manufacture restructures. Total revenue for the full year to the end of December declined by 1.7% to $5.034 billion.

