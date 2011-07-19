Two New Plans For Deficit Reduction

As the House of Representatives prepares to make a political statement by voting on a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution Tuesday, the Senate has produced two new deficit reduction plans.



Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK) today introduced his plan to cut $9 trillion from the federal deficit over 10 years. The plan included $1 trillion in revenue increases from “tax reform.” The other proposal comes from the “Gang Of Five” — which was the “gang of six” until Coburn left the group last month — which will be shared with Senate lawmakers tomorrow, according to POLITICO.

The Coburn proposal would cut billions from every federal agency, including $2.64 trillion from Medicare and Medicaid. While he doesn’t expect it to pass, Coburn is hoping his willingness to agree to cutting corporate loopholes and support for a “big” deal will help end weeks of stagnant negotiations.

We’ll have a summary of the “Gang Of Five” proposal as soon as it’s released.

Read a summary of the Coburn proposal here, and the full (620 page) study here.

