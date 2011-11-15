Senator Releases Breathtaking Report On How The Government Showers The Rich With Free Money

Photo: Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK)

Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK), one of Congress’ biggest deficit hawks, released a report on Monday showing that the federal government has paid over $9.5 billion in benefits to millionaires since 2003.The memo is titled “Subsidies of the Rich and Famous” and addressed to taxpayers, and states that millionaires (those with an adjusted gross income greater than $1 million per year) receive benefits worth more than $30 billion from the government each year including tax giveaways and federal grant programs. And almost 1,500 millionaires paid no income tax to the federal government in 2009.



From tax write-offs for gambling losses, vacation homes, and luxury yachts to subsidies for their ranches and estates, the government is subsidizing the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Multimillionaires are even receiving government checks for not working. This welfare for the well-off – costing billions of dollars a year – is being paid for with the taxes of the less fortunate, many who are working two jobs just to make ends meet, and IOUs to be paid off by future generations.

The populist tenor could hardly be topped by an Occupy Wall Street protester — and this is coming from one of Congress’ most conservative members.

