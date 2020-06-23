YouTube hit 'Cobra Kai' is moving over to Netflix for its 3rd season

YouTube (L-R) William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai.’

Netflix announced Monday that it will take over the acclaimed show “Cobra Kai” beginning with its upcoming season three.

The show previously was on YouTube where it was one of its most popular original shows.

Season three of “Cobra Kai” will be available on the streaming giant next year.

Seasons one and two will also be available on Netflix.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Cobra Kai” is moving to another streaming service.

The popular original YouTube series will air on Netflix when season three launches, the streaming giant announced on Monday.

The show looks at the characters from the beloved 1980s movie “The Karate Kid,” now all grown adults. Through the series, audiences follow Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he’s trying to revive the Cobra Kai dojo that made him a star back in his teen years. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who bested Johnny at a karate tournament when they were kids, sets aside owning a successful car dealership to launch his own dojo to rival Cobra Kai.

The show was universally praised in season one, as it got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its use of dark comedy and references to the old “Karate Kid” movie. Season two followed with an impressive 88% Rotten Tomatoes score. The show has also received two Primetime Emmys for its stunt work.

But YouTube’s plan to come up with original paywalled content to rival Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu has not worked out. The site switched to its shows being available for free last May and now its most popular show has jumped ship.

The third season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Netflix next year and the first two seasons will also be available on the streamer, according to the announcement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.